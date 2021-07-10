PADUCAH, KY -- Even with a target on his back, defending champion Drake Stepter fired a 7-under 65 on Saturday to lead after round one of the Rolling Hills Invitational.
Stepter's bogey free round, saw seven birdies, including four straight from the 9th to the 12th holes.
The 2020 Rolling Hills Invitational champion leads a group of three players who sit at 4-under par.
Five time champion Josh Rhodes, Will Cox, and Greg Beale all shot 4-under 68.
1st ROUND SCORES:
Drake Stepter -7 65
Josh Rhodes -4 68
Greg Beale -4 68
Will Cox -4 68
Chris Griffin -2 70
Dalton Bagwell -2 70
Scotty Butler -1 71
Rob Coffey E 72
Matt Poat E 72
Justin Gosa E 72
Mike Shelbourne +1 73
Adam Butler +1 73