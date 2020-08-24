ST. LOUIS (AP) - Paul DeJong drove in three runs in his second game back from battling COVID-19 and Jack Flaherty tossed five shutout innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3.
Paul Goldschmidt homered and also drove in three for the Cardinals, who have won four of five.
Flaherty allowed one hit, struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Brad Keller had not permitted run in his first three starts this season for the Royals, covering 17 2/3 innings.
That string was halted by DeJong's sacrifice fly in the first.