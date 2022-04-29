MURRAY, KY -- Murray State golf coach Daniel DeLuca announced on Friday afternoon that he would be stepping down as head coach following one season with the program.
"My wife, Ashton, has been sought out and offered a position for her career that we just can't pass up," DeLuca said in a social media post. "As I told our team earlier today, life is about choices and decisions and one day, they too will be husbands and have to make decisions in the best interest of their families."
In one season coaching the Racers, Murray State would win one tournament and finished 7th in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said that a search for DeLuca's replacement is underway.