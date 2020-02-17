DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history.
The win for Joe Gibbs Racing came as Ryan Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.
He was hospitalized in serious condition but his team said Newman's injuries were not life threatening.
NASCAR released the following statement late Monday night: "Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."