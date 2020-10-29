Derrick Henry has few words to say until he's asked about his favorite running backs.
The Tennessee Titans' star running back quickly rattles off 15 names from Jim Brown, Gale Sayers and Walter Payton to Eric Dickerson, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson.
Henry mentioned backs with varying and contrasting styles such as the elusive Barry Sanders and the powerful Earl Campbell.
He studied all of them.
The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry is a tough, punishing runner known for tossing guys aside with a strong stiff-arm.