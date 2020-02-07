CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs head to spring training relying more on improvement from within after finishing third in the NL Central and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
The only major offseason move the Cubs made was replacing Joe Maddon with David Ross.
They're hoping the popular backup catcher on the 2016 World Series championship team can spark a group that finished behind St. Louis and Milwaukee in the division.
The big question is whether the Cubs will trade 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant rather than risk losing him as a free agent in the next few years.