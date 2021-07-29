The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.
Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called in New York.
The 6-foot-8 point guard was an Associated Press first-team All-American as a freshman with the Cowboys.
He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists at Oklahoma State.
Cunningham headlines a draft class that includes top prospects like Southern California freshman big man Evan Mobley, Gonzaga freshman point guard Jalen Suggs and G League preps-to-pros teenager Jalen Green.