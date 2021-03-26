Dick Stockton called at least 1,545 games on network television but the one that stands the test of time is Carlton Fisk's dramatic game-winning home run in the 12th inning of Game 6 of the 1975 World Series that gave the Boston Red Sox a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Stockton has announced his retirement after a 55-year career that included stints with Fox, CBS and NBC.
The 78-year old Stockton has cut back on work in recent years and says he had been contemplating retirement for the past year.