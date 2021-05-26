HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Owen Diodati singled home Sam Praytor in the top of the 11th inning and 10th-seeded Alabama beat No. 2 seed Tennessee 3-2 in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
Alabama, which is 2-0 in the tournament for the first time since 2010, will take on Florida on Thursday in the winner's bracket.
Tennessee will play Mississippi State in an elimination game.
Tennessee appeared to have a walk-off win on Jake Rucker's hit up the middle, but Max Ferguson was called for interference on a slide into second.
The play was reviewed and upheld. Praytor led off the 11th with a double over the wall.