PADUCAH, Ky. - She’s known as the girl born twice.
Sarah Switzer is a 23-year-old paraplegic water skier, and her story is unlike any other.
Switzer has a severe condition called spina bifida.
Doctors discovered it while she was in the womb, so at 7-months-old, Switzer was removed for a surgical procedure to help minimize its impact.
“It was a controversial surgery back then; experimental," said her father, Mike Switzer. "Now, it’s been proven to be the most therapeutic for correction of spina bifida before birth.”
The surgery was a success. She was born again two months later, but Switzer was bound to a wheelchair for the rest of her life.
When she was young, she found her calling when she discovered water skiing.
“I have always loved the water," Switzer said. "Loved being outdoors, so I immediately was very interested.”
Switzer hasn’t let her disability slow her down. She’s currently the U.S. record holder in her division in slalom skiing, And this week in Paducah, she’ll try to qualify for the Team USA World Games for the third-straight time.
“I would say if you have really good coaching, a really good support system and you’re very dedicated in the sport, you can get as far as you want," Switzer said.
“It’s incredible," said Team USA Adaptive Water Ski coach Brian Detrick. "With Sarah, and all the athletes, of what they’ve been able to overcome. Obviously they all have their own story of how they have their disability, and they’ve been able to adapt and not let that limit them.”
For paraplegic athletes like Switzer - and all the other athletes competing this week in Paducah - giving up isn’t an option. Switzer is hoping she can inspire others to follow her lead.
“The biggest piece of advice I could give for anybody that’s interested, would be to try it out," Switzer said. "If it’s not water skiing, it could be some other Paralympic sport. Find what you’re passionate about and get after it. Don’t listen to the people that try and stop you. Find that community. Find what drives you. Find your passion.”