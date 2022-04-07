PADUCAH, KY -- A little over a week after entering the transfer portal, Murray State sophomore forward DJ Burns announced on social media that he will be returning to play for the Racers next season.
Burns posted a video on Friday afternoon with the caption, "Great day to be a Racer! See you soon!"
The 6'7 Burns is the first player to recommit to Murray State following the hiring of Steve Prohm as head coach on March 28th.
This past season, Burns started every game for the Racers and was second on the team in rebounding and first in offensive rebounding. He also averaged 5.8 points per game.