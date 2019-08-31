PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County High School graduate and University of Kentucky sophomore golfer Cullan Brown has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, Brown announced on Saturday.
Doctors first diagnosed Brown last Monday following several doctors’ visits over the last several weeks. Brown will begin chemotherapy next week as he begins his road to recovery.
“My family and I are immensely appreciative of the outpouring of kind words, well-wishes, love, and prayers we have received in the last few days. It certainly will be a tough year, but nothing that can’t be handled thanks to the amazing support group I have behind me at all times”
Brown has withdrawn from the University of Kentucky to focus on his health.
As a freshman on Kentucky's golf team last year, Brown was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. He also participated in his first professional golf tournament in July at the Barbasol Championship in Lexington. Brown won the 2016 KHSAA state golf tournament as a junior at Lyon County.