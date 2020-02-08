CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) -- Marcus Domask scored the last three points of the game, including the winning jumper as time expired and Southern Illinois defeated Missouri State 68-66.
Domask made the first but missed the second free throw, tying the game at 66 with 37 seconds left. Later, still tied at 66, Domask took a long inbound pass from Ronnie Suggs, turned into a double-team and hit a 17-footer for the winning points.
Domask's shot overshadowed a career-high 24 points from Barret Benson for the Salukis. Josh Hall had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bears.