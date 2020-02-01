DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Marcus Domask hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points and Southern Illinois used a big first half to defeat Drake 79-72 for its fifth-straight win.
Eric McGill added 19 points and Barret Benson had 16 with six rebounds and five assists for the Salukis. Domask two 3-pointers and eighth-straight points, followed by a three-point play and 3 by Benson for a 14-0 run that made it 25-13. Southern Illinois went 8 of 12 from long range and shot 56% to take a 42-39 lead at the half.
Garrett Sturtz had a career-high 18 points for Drake.