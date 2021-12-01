EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Junior guard Marcus Domask opened up Missouri Valley play with a bang on Wednesday, nailing a fadeaway jumper with 0.6 seconds to play to help Southern Illinois to a 54-52 win over Evansville.
It was part of a 22-point outing for Domask, who stepped up to lead the Salukis with leading scorer Lance Jones out with a foot injury.
The Salukis never trailed against Evansville, and led by as much as 17 points in the game before the Aces made a late comeback in the second half.
The win helped the Salukis improve to 4-3 on the year.