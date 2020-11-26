CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Ayo Dosunmu scored 22 points, freshman Andres Curbelo added 18 and No. 8 Illinois beat Chicago State 97-38.
The Illini never trailed in the game, scoring the first nine points and leading 47-17 at halftime.
Adam Miller scored 15 points and big man Kofi Cockburn had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois.
It was Cockburn's 14th double-double in 34 career games and his second consecutive one.
Xavier Johnson led Chicago State with 10 points.
The Cougars were a last-minute addition to the four-team tournament when Wright State pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns.