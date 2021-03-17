...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southern Illinois...western Kentucky and southeast
Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois,
Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson,
Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL and
Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton,
Graves, Hickman and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger,
Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO,
Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.
* Through Thursday morning
* Another round or two of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain
will move northeast across the area through tonight. Localized
flash flooding may develop primarily in areas that received heavy
rain earlier today.
* Rapid rises in creeks and streams may cause water to come out of
their banks. Flooding of some roads will be possible as well,
especially those in low lying and poor drainage areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not attempt to drive across water covered roads. If you observe
flash flooding, seek higher ground immediately.
&&