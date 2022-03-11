MURFREESBORO, TN -- The Dresden Lady Lions and Gleason Lady Bulldogs saw their run in this years TSSAA 1A State Tournament come to an end on Friday night in the state semifinals.
Dresden fell 76-55 to Wayne County in the first semifinal of the day. The Lady Lions finished the season 24-10 and were able to win the schools first game in the state tournament in 95 years. The last coming back in 1927.
Gleason fell 58-46 to McKenzie in the second semifinal of the day. The Lady Bulldogs finished their season with an overall record of 26-8.