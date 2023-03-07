PADUCAH, KY -- The Dresden Lady Lions made the trip back to Murfreesboro, TN on Tuesday afternoon as they get set to begin their run at this weeks TSSAA 1A Girls State Tournament.
The Lady Lions punched their second straight ticket to the state tournament this past weekend with a 69-46 win over Westwood.
Unlike last years run in the state tournament, although successful, they have needed experience when it comes to playing on the big stage.
"We know what it is like," senior Lucy Curry said. "The experience we have, it really helps."
"We have plenty of experience," said head coach Jonathan West. "We walked through something today that we haven't worked on at all this year and they remembered it. If we had a brand-new team, it would be like starting from scratch, but we can just pick up with things that we have done in the past."
Dresden will face Wayne County on Wednesday afternoon at 2:45pm in a rematch of last years 1A state tournament semifinals.