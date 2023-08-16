DRESDEN, TN -- The Dresden Lions will kick off their 2023 season on Thursday night against Westview as they look to continue significant progress made over the last two years.
In those two years, head coach Keith Hodge, who is in his second stint with the Lions, has been able to go 17-7 in that span.
Both seasons have seen evident improvement on the field, but as with every team heading into this season, have to replace key pieces on the offensive end.
"Everybody has bought in," Hodge said of the team heading into the season. "I have no doubt about that. I think the community has bought in. I think the coaches are bought in. I feel like the team is bought in to what we are trying to do."
"I think we're better when the team makes the goals and I know what that is," Hodge said. "I feel like the team wants a certain identity going into the season and we're all bought in on that. Hopefully, we can go out and be healthy and execute that plan every week."
The Lions and the Chargers will kick off at 7pm on Thursday night at Hardy Graham Stadium in Martin, TN.