PADUCAH, KY -- With a little less than two weeks left until the start of the 2020 high school football season in Tennessee, the Dresden Lions announced on Monday they will miss the first two games of the season after positive covid-19 tests within the team.
The Lions will be quarantining for the next 14 days, which will overlap their season opener against Westview.
Dresden Principal Chuck West said the earliest the team could resume practice is on August 24th.
Thanks to the rules set in place by the TSSAA, teams must have two weeks of preparation before a game can be played. That would force them to miss their week two game against Scotts Hill on August 28th.
At the moment, Dresden will now open the season at Lake County on September 4th.