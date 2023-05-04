PADUCAH, KY -- Just hours after this years NFL Draft ended, former UT Martin quarterback and Dresden alum Dresser Winn got the call that he had been hoping for.
Winn was contacted by the Los Angeles Rams, and offered a free agent contract. He accepted.
"This is the kind of thing that you work for, do all the hard work, the training," Winn said. "Getting to college is the big step, then you always dream of making it further and I am excited for the opportunity. I was overwhelmed at first and being around my parents, getting the call around them and some family friends, just enjoyed the day and will enjoy the opportunity that I am being blessed with and I will take full advantage of it."
Winn will now take part in the Rams mini camp that begins on May 13th.