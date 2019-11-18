Duke has moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll following Kentucky's surprising loss to Evansville. The Blue Devils moved up a spot after a pair of wins last week. The Wildcats dropped to No. 9. Louisville is second, followed by Michigan State, Kansas and North Carolina.
The Blue Devils received 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four.
Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote.
Kentucky moved up to No. 1 last week after knocking off top-ranked Michigan State to open the season. The Wildcats fell flat a day later, losing 67-64 to unranked Evansville in Lexington and dropped to No. 9 in this week's poll.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (52) 4-0 1608 2
2. Louisville (8) 4-0 1501 4
3. Michigan St. (4) 2-1 1496 3
4. Kansas 2-1 1389 5
5. North Carolina 3-0 1262 6
6. Maryland 3-0 1240 7
7. Virginia (1) 3-0 1232 9
8. Gonzaga 4-0 1227 8
9. Kentucky 2-1 1110 1
10. Ohio St. 3-0 1006 16
11. Oregon 4-0 998 14
12. Texas Tech 3-0 947 11
13. Seton Hall 3-1 837 12
14. Arizona 4-0 644 19
15. Utah St. 4-0 619 17
16. Memphis 3-1 574 13
17. Villanova 2-1 560 10
18. Xavier 4-0 463 21
19. Auburn 4-0 420 22
20. Tennessee 3-0 402 _
21. VCU 4-0 365 _
22. Texas 4-0 238 _
23. Colorado 2-0 208 25
24. Baylor 2-1 179 24
25. Washington 2-1 150 20
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.