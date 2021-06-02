Mike Krzyzewski says next season will be his last leading the Duke program.
The Hall of Famer and winningest coach in the history of Division I men's basketball made the announcement Wednesday.
The school also named former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer as Krzyzewski's successor for the 2022-23 season.
Stadium first reported news of the 74-year-old Krzyzewski's final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships.
Krzyzewski has won 1,170 games going back to his time at Army, with 1,097 coming in 41 seasons with the Blue Devils.