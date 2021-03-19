NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans failed in their attempts to improve their pass rush in free agency a year ago.
Their newest pass rusher Bud Dupree is ready to do everything possible to help Tennessee fix that issue once and for all.
Dupree said Friday he's ready to play with his hair on fire to get after the quarterback and create as much pressure as he can.
Tennessee also brought in defensive lineman Denico Autry and signed cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit'' Jenkins to fix a defense that was one of the NFL's worst last season.
Tennessee also announced Friday a deal bringing back linebacker Jayon Brown.