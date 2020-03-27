Italy has been one of the countries in Europe hardest hit by the coronavirus. Tony Easley, who was part of the Murray State basketball team that beat Vanderbilt in 2010, has spent much of the last decade playing professionally in Italy. That's where he and his family are today, as they too are being quarantined.
Easley lives near Sicily, which is in the southern part of Italy away from the hardest hit spots in northern Italy. Easley says his season was postponed just before the playoffs, and he has no idea when or if they'll start playing again.
Right now the goal is to get home to the United States as soon as possible, but for now, at home with his family, life is different but they're handling their new normal.
"We are good, we are good," Easley said. "We are here, we're safe, and I'm glad that we're all together. It's kind of sad. My son's birthday in on Monday the 30th. With the quarantine here, we can only buy essentials. We can't even really buy him candles. We can't really find birthday candles for him. We have cakes and things like that. Besides that, we're good. We're here together. That's the biggest thing. This doesn't really affect anything with our day to day. We're kind of used to this, even during the season, we'd be kind of gym, grocery store, and home for us. This is our norm. We watch a lot of movies, a lot of Disney Pixar movies in this time-frame. That's about it. We're good. We really are good. We're safe and we're thankful to be where we are."
Easley said he's hoping to get his family back to the United States as soon as possible, and believes that will happen within the next ten days.