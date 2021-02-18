MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Jordan Skipper-Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Illinois to a 68-59 win over Murray State.
The Racers trailed 31-29 at the half. Murray State scored the first basket of the second half to tie the game, but they were never able to take the lead.
Chico Carter Jr. led the Racers on Thursday night with 21 points.
Murray State junior forward KJ Williams scored 15 points, giving him 1,000 points for his career.
The Racers fall to 12-10 overall and 9-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Murray State hosts SIUE on Saturday.