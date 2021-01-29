PADUCAH, KY -- Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State formally announced on Friday afternoon that they would be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference for the Atlantic Sun Conference starting on July 1st.
Rumors first began earlier in the week when an EKU social media account accidentally posted the plays for the new look A-Sun.
Both EKU and Jacksonville State will finish out the 2020-21 athletics season before making the transition.
"Eastern Kentucky University informed us in writing, and Jacksonville State University has verbally informed us of their intention to leave the Ohio Valley Conference," OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said in a statement. "By its very nature, conference membership is dynamic as institutional priorities and areas of focus change. We respect that evolution and value the fact both institutions will always be a valued part of our illustrious past. We wish them well and plan to follow our rules to ensure a smooth transition process."
"It is now time for the OVC to look forward," said DeBauche. " As we evaluate expansion opportunities, our ten outstanding members remain committed to one another and to the student-athletes we serve. We are a strong conference that will continue to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”
With the loss of the two schools, the OVC will now have ten member institutions that compete in every sport. Football will now consist of just seven schools.