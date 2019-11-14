For Murray State, one of the storylines in the first ten days of the season is watching who steps in to fill the gaping holes left by the departures of Ja Morant and Shaq Buchanan in that Racer backcourt. The sample size of two games is obviously small, but senior guard Jaiveon Eaves is making his presence felt.
Eaves' biggest moment a year ago was his huge three-pointer in the closing minutes of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals against Jacksonville State back in March. Moments like that for Eaves were few and far between. He only played ten minutes a game, and two-thirds of his shot attempts were from beyond the arc.
This season, Eaves has started both games playing almost 28 minutes a night. He has also shown an ability to get the rim, which hasn't gone unnoticed by his coach.
"I think he has improved his quickness because he's in better physical condition," Murray State's Matt McMahon said. "He really invested a lot of time in improving his body and I think that shows. I think with his ability to shoot the three, it forces defensive players to really close out aggressively against you, and he has better quickness now and is able to get by off the dribble."
Eaves is averaging nine points per game this year, which is third-best for the Racers.
Murray State will host Brescia Saturday night.
(Photos courtesy: Murray State Athletics)