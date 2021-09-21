Jaxon Edwards committed to Murray State's basketball program on Tuesday night. Edwards made the announcement on Twitter.
🔵🟡@cathedralmball @d1Indianabb @RacersHoops pic.twitter.com/u8xKWlPhGM— Jaxon Edwards (@Jaxon_edwards03) September 21, 2021
He's the second player to commit to the Racers in the 2022 recruiting class.
Edwards is a 6-foot-6 forward from Indianapolis. Despite his size, he has shown the ability to shoot from the outside in high school.
He reportedly had more than a dozen offers, most coming from schools in the Ohio Valley Conference, Missouri Valley Conference, and the Mid-American Conference.