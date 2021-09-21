Jaxon Edwards committed to Murray State's basketball program on Tuesday night. Edwards made the announcement on Twitter.

He's the second player to commit to the Racers in the 2022 recruiting class.

Edwards is a 6-foot-6 forward from Indianapolis. Despite his size, he has shown the ability to shoot from the outside in high school. 

He reportedly had more than a dozen offers, most coming from schools in the Ohio Valley Conference, Missouri Valley Conference, and the Mid-American Conference.