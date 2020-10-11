CONCORD, N.C. (AP) -- NASCAR will crown a new champion this year following Kyle Busch's elimination in the second round of the playoffs.
Chase Elliott won Sunday on the hybrid road course-oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where four drivers were trimmed from title contention. That included Busch, who becomes the first reigning champion eliminated in the second round since this began in 2014.
Elliott won his fourth consecutive road course race dating to last season. He advanced to the round of eight for the fourth straight year. Elliott has never raced for the championship.