LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky has named Kyra Elzy its women's basketball coach, removing the interim tag from the coach who has guided the ninth-ranked Wildcats to a 6-0 start this season.
Elzy signed a contract through the 2025-26 season. She replaced Matthew Mitchell, who retired just before the season began. Elzy's 6-0 start is the second best in program history for a first-year coach.
She has spent nine years on the Kentucky sideline as an assistant, associate head coach and now the one in charge.