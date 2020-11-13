Kyra Elzy envisioned succeeding Matthew Mitchell as he "rode off into the sunset'' of retirement.
But not like this.
The longtime Wildcats assistant coach succeeded her mentor on an interim basis following his stunning announcement to step down after 13 seasons for health reasons.
Elzy has nine years over two stints with the Wildcats sandwiched around four seasons as an assistant at Tennessee, where she won two national titles playing under Hall of Famer Pat Summitt.
Elzy's intense defense philosophy with No. 11 Kentucky mirrors Mitchell, though Hall of Famer Lin Dunn's presence has expanded her thinking to include the "dark side'' of offense.