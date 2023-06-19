PADUCAH, KY -- Believe it or not, Princeton, Kentucky native Emma Talley is in the middle of her sixth full season on the LPGA Tour.
And this week, Talley is preparing for one of the biggest tournaments of the season in the Women's PGA Championship which takes place Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, NJ.
"It is a hard golf course," Talley said. "It is hard, it is firm, the rough is high. I feel really good about my game. My coach is coming out, and I am really looking forward to the week."
Talley's season has been full of ups and downs, much like everyone else on tour. This year, she has competed in ten tournaments so far, with a season best 19th place finish coming back in April.
She has also missed the cut in five of those ten events, and sits 98th in the tour rankings.
Despite that, Talley has stood by the fact her game is rounding a corner and great finishes will follow as soon as this week.
"I feel really good about my game," she said. "My golf game is really good right now. Sometimes it is between the ears that makes or breaks a week unfortunately, but I have a great team around me that is trying to support me and trying to help me get the in between the ears a little more solid. I am just working on that and my routine. It is going to be a test, that is for sure."
Talley will begin her first round of the Women's PGA Championship on Thursday morning.