PADUCAH, KY -- Princeton, KY native Emma Talley got off to a solid start at this years Evian Championship in Evian-Les-Bains, France with an opening round one under 70.
Talley started the day on the back nine, making the turn at 3-under par. She would finish the front nine with two bogey's bringing her back to 1-under and in a tie for 39th place.
The Evian Championship is the 4th of five major championships on the LPGA Tour schedule. Talley's previous best finish in the event was 37th back in 2018.
Follow her second round, HERE.