CHICAGO (AP) - Theo Epstein appears to be gearing up for one more go-round as the Chicago Cubs' president of baseball operations. Epstein said Monday his expectation is the "status quo'' when it comes to the team's leadership.
He anticipates remaining on the job for at least one more season, with his contract set to expire in 2021.
Epstein has said repeatedly he thinks executives have about a 10-year shelf life in a job.
Next year marks a decade for Epstein in Chicago, and a contract extension appears unlikely.
In the meantime, he says the Cubs might have significant roster changes after they struggled offensively this year.