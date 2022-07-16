PADUCAH, KY -- Teeing off early paid off in a big way at this years Irvin Cobb Championships as professional Chris Erwin and amateur Jiles Wyatt carded 6-under 65's to lead their divisions after Saturday's first round.
Erwin leads Tim ONeal by one shot after ONeal finished with a 5-under 66. On the professional side of the tournament, eight players are within four shots of the lead.
On the amateur side, Hopkinsville native Jiles Wyatt leads Jay Nimmo by two shots heading into Sunday's final round. Nimmo, who transferred to Murray State this year, shot a 4-under 67.
For complete professional results from Saturday's first round, click here.
For complete amateur results from Saturday's first round, click here.
For Sunday tee times, click here.