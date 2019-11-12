Weather Alert

...PATCHY BLACK ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... BITTER COLD TEMPERATURES TONIGHT WILL CAUSE ANY MELTED SNOW ON ROADS AND BRIDGES TO FREEZE. THIS COULD LEAD TO PATCHY BLACK ICE DEVELOPING. UNTREATED SIDE ROADS AND BRIDGES WILL BE ESPECIALLY AT RISK. GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION IF YOU PLAN TO DRIVE TONIGHT AND FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE WEDNESDAY. DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND LEAVE PLENTY OF SPACE BETWEEN YOUR VEHICLE AND OTHERS.