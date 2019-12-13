NEW YORK (AP) - Former All-Star right-hander Michael Wacha and the New York Mets completed a $3 million, one-year contract that includes $8 million in performance bonuses.
Wacha can earn $7 million under a points system and $1 million for relief appearances.
New York's starting rotation includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz, and the Mets have a pending $10 million, one-year deal with Rick Porcello.
The 28-year-old Wacha starred as a rookie for the pennant-winning St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, winning NL Championship Series MVP, but he has been hampered by injuries since.