CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Former Illinois football star Bobby Roundtree has died at the age of 23.
Roundtree was partially paralyzed by a spinal cord injury he suffered in a swimming accident two years ago in his native Florida.
Roundtree played two seasons for the Illini, starting as a freshman and becoming one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten as a sophomore in 2018.
He had 11.5 sacks in his two seasons.
The Illini says he died in the Tampa area, where he was living.
A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.