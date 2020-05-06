LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr says he's transferring to Kentucky.
The move gives the Wildcats a veteran 7-footer after the team's entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft.
Sarr is a 255-pounder from France who was the Demon Deacons' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer last season.
He announced his decision to play for the Wildcats on social media.
He also called former Demon Deacons coach Danny Manning and his staff "family.''
Manning was fired last month and replaced by Steve Forbes.
Sarr will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility because of the coaching change.