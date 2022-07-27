PADUCAH, KY -- Each year, no matter the circumstances, expectations for the Mayfield football program are through the roof.
Why not, the Cardinals have won 12 state championships and have the 4th most wins of any high school football program in history.
"Expectations here are to always compete at high a high level," said head coach Joe Morris. "The same is for this team and I believe we can do that."
The Cardinals are coming off of a 12-2 season where they finished just one win away from playing for a state championship.
Although several key players are gone, Morris believes that if they stay focused they get back to that point again this year.
"You are only as good as your offensive and defensive lines," he said. "I have said that for years and I like our offensive line but we just need a couple of guys to come in here and give us a little more depth. We got to get better each and every day. If we are going to win a state championship, which is our goal, we have got to get better every day out on that practice field. Not just the offensive and defensive lines, but all the way across the board. I think this team is going to. I think this team is going to. Right now I love the way that they are practicing and its a fun group to be around."
The Cardinals open the 2022 season on August 19th on the road at Graves County.