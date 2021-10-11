MURRAY, KY -- Heading into this upcoming college basketball season, Murray State head coach Matt McMahon wanted his team to be experienced from top to bottom.
He did that by bringing in five new players, four of which transferred in from other division-one programs.
Murray State also brought back seven players from last years team who all started games at some point during the season. Those all together have made these first few weeks of practice extremely competitive as each player battles for playing time.
"My college coach always told me, when I was playing a million years ago, that the players always decide who is playing," McMahon said. "It is not the coaches, and I believe that. I think over the course of the summer, fall and preseason, all the opportunities, all of the different combinations we were able to play in practice, ultimately the cream rises to the top. Guys establish what they want their roles to be and I expect that to be the case this season."
The Racers will hold one closed scrimmage before they play Brescia in an exhibition game on November 1st.