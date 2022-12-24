PADUCAH, KY -- Like most head coaches, Murray State's Steve Prohm looks at his players like his own sons.
But on top of those kids, Prohm's own four children have played a major role in the Racers basketball program. Before each game, Prohm makes a stop in the stands to great his family, a chance to get his thoughts away from basketball for just a moment.
"It gets my mind off of the game and they are looking at things totally different," Prohm said about his kids. "Jax is interested in what jersey color we are wearing. It's to show them how important they are to me."
Prohm has always been about family, which is why all of his former players speak so highly of him. But for his own kids, Cass, Jackson, Francie and Drew, having them around the program is incredibly important.
"I think that was one of the draws to come back here," said Prohm. "They love this place, my wife loves this place. They can kind of have their free reign in here."
From Prohm's summer camp, to interviews, post game press conferences, and celebrations, his kids have been right by his side.
"It's really cool for them to experience it," he said. "They get to experience games behind the scenes around here. That is why we do this. To have them a part of it is phenomenal."
It has also put the game in an entirely new perspective.
"Iv'e got to have a great understanding, that they are my life, my everything to me," Prohm said. "I also want to show them what it takes to go through adversity, to bounce back, to have great work ethic, great character, to be a great husband, be a great father, so they can take that lead one day themselves."