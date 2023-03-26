CARTERVILLE, Ill. - It's been a year of firsts for John A. Logan basketball.
The Vols recorded their most wins in program history. They set the record for the longest winning streak in program history. And just yesterday, Logan capped it all off with its first-ever national championship.
The Vols were welcomed back to Carterville this afternoon after their big win last night.
Vols fans came out in droves to support their team today.
John A. Logan defeated Northwest Florida State 73-70 in the NJCAA National Championship.
It feels great," said sophomore forward KJ Debrick. "I know me and my guys are apart of history forever now, and it’s just great to see how happy everybody is for us."
They pulled off the championship win in coach Tyler Smithpeters' first year as head coach of the program.
He said while his team is exhausted after a deep tournament run, it was incredible to see the Vols beat expectations on the path to a national title.
"I think we’re all just kind of exhausted," Smithpeters said. "We played four games in five days, and we just got on the bus at 6 a.m. this morning and headed straight back. I mean, it’s fun. The biggest thing is we’re just proud of our guys. We go from unranked at the start of the season, to finishing as a national champion. I think if there’s anybody that believed we could do it, it’s the guys in our locker room."
John A. Logan closed its season on a 31-game winning streak.