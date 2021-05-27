NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - No Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry or A.J. Brown on offense nor safety Kevin Byard from the defense.
Instead, punter Brett Kern was the most senior member of the Tennessee Titans on the field Thursday in the first offseason practice open to reporters.
Coach Mike Vrabel says he's focused on coaching the players on the field and sharing information with those that aren't for the defending AFC South champs in the third and final phase of the NFL offseason.
Vrabel says they have to respect each other's personal decisions.
Safety Amani Hooker says players not at these sessions will be ready when they're back.