BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Playing his fourth event since revealing he's fighting bladder cancer, John Daly shot an 8-under 64 on Friday for a share of the lead with Jim Furyk in the PGA Tour Champions' TimberTech Champions.
Daly had his lowest score in his five-year career on the 50-and-over tour.
The two-time major champion won his lone Champions title in 2017 in Houston.
Daly eagled the par-5 18th, hitting a 7-iron to 12 feet, for a first-nine 31 on The Old Course at Broken Sound.
He finished the round with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.
The 50-year-old Furyk won this year in his first two starts on the senior tour.
He birdied the last two holes and three of the last four.