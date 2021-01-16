AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Allen Flannigan scored 21 points and he and JT Thor each sank a pair of clutch free throws in the last 18 seconds to preserve Auburn's 66-59 come-from-behind win over Kentucky.
Flannigan scored 16 after halftime, Devan Cambridge scored five of his 13 points during a 9-0 run by the Tigers midway through the final period when they wrested momentum away from Kentucky.
Freshman Sharife Cooper scored eight of his 11 points after halftime and made eight assists.
All nine Wildcats scored with Davion Mitz leading with 11 points, Jacob Toppin added 10 but only two in the second half.
Toppin and Dontaie Allen led Kentucky to a 25-21 halftime lead.
Allen was held scoreless after intermission, finishing with eight points.