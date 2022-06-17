PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Marshall County senior Cade Flatt fell short of his goal to set the national high school record in the 800m on Friday, but still set a new personal record.
Flatt competed in the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and finished with a time of 1:46.48, just 0.03 off the national record of 1:46.45. That time still ranks second in the nation, and beat out an earlier PR of 1:46.51.
Flatt was clearly disappointed after falling short of his goal.
"I can already say I'm the second-fastest 800-meter runner ever," Flatt said after the race. "So, I came out here today, and I can say I'm a national champ and I wanted to do something I've never done. That's why I do this sport. That's why I wake up everyday. I pushed myself, and I PR'ed, but I didn't do what I wanted to do today, and that was the whole point of this."
Next up for Flatt is the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on June 23-26. That will be Flatt's last chance to set the national high school record before he begins his college career.