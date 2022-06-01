PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County senior track phenom Cade Flatt has turned heads on the track all over the country this past year.
Flatt currently holds the second fastest 800 meter run for a high schooler in history at 1:47.04. He plans on breaking the record in the near future.
But heading into this weekends KHSAA Class 3A State Track & Field meet, he has just one goal in mind.
"I am not scared to race anybody, anytime, anywhere, or at any level," Flatt said. "I have been in the college races, the high school races, the pro races this year. I have done it all. I have been able to win national titles and state titles and all that stuff, but I haven't been able to bring one home for Marshall County. I bring one home for Cade Flatt, but this is for the County, it is for the community. Marshall County as number one is the goal."
Following the state meet, Flatt will next attempt to break the 800 record at the NewBalance Nationals in Philadelphia on June 17th.